John Morris led his team through the curling Olympic pre-trials, booking his ticket to the next stop on the road to Pyeongchang.

Morris and his Vernon, B.C. teammates defeated Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher 4-3 in Summerside, P.E.I., qualifying for December's Olympic trials in Ottawa.

"It feels awesome. To get back to an Olympic trials is quite a process, it takes a few years, so to get back there feels absolutely phenomenal," said teammate Jim Cotter. "Absolutely, [the 2013 Trials final loss to Jacobs] is a motivator. To get that close lights a fire under you, and you definitely want to put yourself back in that position. To be that close just makes you that much more hungry."

The Canadian Olympic curling trials begin Dec. 2.