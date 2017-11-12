John Morris led his team through the curling Olympic pre-trials, booking his ticket to the next stop on the road to Pyeongchang.
Morris and his Vernon, B.C. teammates defeated Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher 4-3 in Summerside, P.E.I., qualifying for December's Olympic trials in Ottawa.
- Krista McCarville books ticket to Olympic curling trials
- LIVE BLOG: Road to the Roar curling pre-trials
"It feels awesome. To get back to an Olympic trials is quite a process, it takes a few years, so to get back there feels absolutely phenomenal," said teammate Jim Cotter. "Absolutely, [the 2013 Trials final loss to Jacobs] is a motivator. To get that close lights a fire under you, and you definitely want to put yourself back in that position. To be that close just makes you that much more hungry."
The Canadian Olympic curling trials begin Dec. 2.
He’s got his golden ticket to the Olympic Trials in Ottawa and @johnnymocurler is feeling good. Watch out. This @TeamMorrisBC is a confident bunch now. #cbccurl pic.twitter.com/dkvNZgN5SX—
@Devin_Heroux
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.