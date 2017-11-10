Glenn Howard improved to 5-0 and clinched first place in Pool A with a 7-6 win over Adam Casey in men's action Friday at the Road to the Roar Olympic curling pre-trials in Summerside, P.E.I.
The four-time Canadian champion from Tiny, Ont., scored two in the 10th end for the comeback win. Casey, the local favourite based in Charlottetown, scored two in the ninth to tale a 6-5 lead but couldn't hang on. His team feel to 2-3.
John Morris of Chestermere, Alta., part of Canada's Olympic champion team in 2010, improved his chances of a playoff spot with an 8-4 win over Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson. Morris took over second place in Pool A at 3-2 while Gunnlaugson fell to 2-3.
Jamie Murphy of Halifax kept his playoff chances with a 6-5 extra-end win over Saskatoon's Colton Flasch. Murphy improved to 3-3 while Flasch fell to 2-3.
In women's action, Keri Einarson of East St. Paul, Man., improved to 4-1 with a win over Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., while Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Ont., defeated Jaqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., 8-6.
Einarson leads Pool B, ahead of Middaugh, McCarville and Briane Meilleur at 3-2.
