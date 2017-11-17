After 10 round robin games each, the seeds are set for this weekend's playoffs at the 2017 Canadian mixed curling championship in Swan River, Man.

Quebec will enter in first place, having gone undefeated thus far. Friday, the Chicoutimi, Que., rink earned a narrow victory over New Brunswick 3-2 in the morning, before an eighth-end single gave them the victory over Ontario, who came in with just one loss, in the evening.

The Ontario rink, led by Mike Anderson, had downed Newfoundland and Labrador 6-3 earlier in the day. They finished 8-2.

New Brunswick ended with an identical 8-2 record after pulling off an extra-end victory to overcome Newfoundland and Labrador later in the day.

In fourth place was Saskatchewan, following a dominant 10-4 showing against British Columbia to end the day.

Quebe will face Saskatchewan in one semifinal match, while Ontario and New Brunswick square off in the other.

The winner of the tournament, which will be decided Saturday, represents Canada at the 2018 world mixed curling championship.

Live coverage continues Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca

