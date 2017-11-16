Quebec continued its unbeaten streak with a close victory over Nova Scotia at the 2017 Canadian mixed curling championship in Swan River, Man., on Thursday.

The Chicoutimi, Que., rink soundly knocked off Northern Ontario 4-2 in the morning draw before an eighth-end single put them ahead of Nova Scotia for a 3-2 final.

New Brunswick, after falling to Ontario a day ago, remained tied with them in standings with a 6-4 win over the Northwest Territories followed by an 8-4 victory over Alberta, punctuated by a three-point eighth end. New Brunswick now sits 7-1.

Meanwhile, Ontario beat Alberta early in the day, but needed a three-point eight end to salvage a 6-5 victory against the Northwest Territories.

In a battle of winless rinks, Prince Edward Island recorded a seven-point sixth end to blow past Nunavut 13-5.

The top four teams following the round-robin will advance to the playoffs.

The winner of the tournament, which will be decided Saturday, represents Canada at the 2018 world mixed curling championship.

