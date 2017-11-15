Quebec remains perfect leading the way with a 6-0 record after the fourth day of competition at the 2017 Canadian mixed curling championship in Swan River, Man.

The Chicoutimi, Que., rink narrowly defeated the Northwest Territories (4-2) with a single in the ninth end in the afternoon draw before soundly defeating Saskatchewan (3-3) by a score of 5-1 in the evening.

Ontario and New Brunswick remain in hot pursuit with 5-1 records but it was the Thornhill, Ont., rink that prevailed by a score of 6-3 when they squared off in the morning draw.

Ontario closed out the evening with a 7-3 victory to keep Prince Edward Island (0-6) winless while the team from Saint John, N.B., rebounded from their earlier loss with a 5-3 win over British Columbia (3-3).

The top four teams following the round-robin will advance to the playoffs.

The winner of the tournament, which will be decided Saturday, represents Canada at the 2018 world mixed curling championship.

