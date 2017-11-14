Quebec, the Northwest Territories and New Brunswick remain at the top of the standings with 4-0 records after the third day of competition at the 2018 Canadian mixed curling championship in Swan River, Man.
The Chicoutimi, Que., rink went back-to-back in the two earlier draws on Tuesday, starting the day with an 8-3 thumping of Nunavut (0-4) before downing Alberta (1-3) by a score of 5-3.
The Yellowknife, N.W.T., team opened with a 9-5 win over Manitoba (1-3) and followed that up with a 8-2 triumph against Nunavut.
The team from Saint John, N.B., closed the day with consecutive wins in the late draws, breezing to an easy 8-2 win over previously unbeaten Northern Ontario (2-2). They survived a scare from the Yukon (1-3) but managed a 5-4 victory.
The winner of the tournament, which will be decided Saturday, represents Canada at the 2018 world mixed curling championship.
