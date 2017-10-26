Deep inside, Casey Scheidegger might be experiencing a little of the "pure excitement and joy" she felt after winning the Meridian Canadian Open over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni last January.

That victory marked the first Grand Slam of Curling title for the resident of Lethbridge, Alta., who began her breakout 2016-17 season with three World Curling Tour championships before the end of October.

On Thursday, Scheidegger and her Lethbridge Curling Club rink of Cary-Anne McTaggert (third), Jessie Scheidegger (second) and Kristie Moore (lead) stole five in the second end of the morning draw at the Masters en route to a 7-2 win in six ends over Winnipeg's Michelle Englot in Lloydminster, Sask.

Michelle Englot hits the guard & Casey Scheidegger steals 5️⃣ in 2️⃣ to grab a 5️⃣-0️⃣ lead #MastersGSOC #curling pic.twitter.com/GeeBxaatJv — @grandslamcurl

Casey Scheidegger, 29, sits atop the women's Pool B standings with a 3-0 record, setting up a match of unbeaten squads at 6 p.m. ET when she meets Kerri Einarson's Winnipeg rink (2-0) in Draw 9.

In 2009, Casey and sister Jessie won the Alberta junior title and were semifinalists at junior nationals, losing to eventual champion Manitoba, skipped by Kaitlyn Lawes.

In other action Thursday morning, Anna Hasselborg of Sweden scored four in the first end against Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont., prevailing 8-4. Alina Paetz of Switzerland cruised to a 9-3 victory over Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., while Jamie Sinclair of Blaine, Wash., defeated Scotland's Eve Muirhead 6-4.

Anna Hasselborg is off to a great start this morning hitting to score 4 in the 1st vs. Allison Flaxey #MastersGSOC #curling pic.twitter.com/m2mvmv3bBt — @grandslamcurl

The Grand Slam event continues until Oct. 29. CBC Sports will stream the women's quarter-finals on Saturday and the men's final on Sunday.