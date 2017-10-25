Jennifer Jones is off to a strong start at the The Masters, starting her tournament off with two comfortable victories.

The Winnipeg skip, who won Olympic gold for Canada at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, dispatched Switzerland's Alina Paetz 8-2 on Wednesday after defeating Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., 7-3 on Tuesday in Lloydminster, Sask.

In other women's action Wednesday, Swedish curler Anna Hasselborg won 5-4 over American Jamie Sinclair and Scotland's Eve Muirhead edged Russia's Anna Sidorova 6-5.

On the men's side, Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers defeated Swiss curler Peter De Cruz 6-3 and Sweden's Niklas Edin won 5-3 over John Morris of Vernon, B.C.

The Grand Slam event continues until Oct. 29. CBC Sports will stream the women's quarter-finals on Saturday and the men's final on Sunday.