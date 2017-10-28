Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones needed an extra end, but held on for a 5-4 win over American Jamie Sinclair at the Curling Masters event in Lloydminster, Sask.
The semifinal draw is scheduled for later Saturday.
Sinclair tied the match at 3-3 in the sixth end, but Jones responded with a single in the seventh, only to have Sinclair pull even in the eighth to force the extra end.
In other quarter-final action, Kerri Einarson of Winnipeg scored three points in the second end and never relinquished the lead, defeating Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 7-3 in six ends.
Anna Hasselborg of Sweden tallied four points over the fifth and sixth ends and eventually shook hands with Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., in the seventh for a 6-1 win.
Scotland's Eve Muirhead made a late push to knot the score at four apiece in the seventh and then stole a point in the eighth-and-final end to advance with a 5-4 victory.
The men's quarter-finals are scheduled for later Saturday.
CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the men's final, beginning on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. CBC Sports will also bring you live coverage on CBC TV.
