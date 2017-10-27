Val Sweeting must be chomping at the bit for a matchup with fellow skip Michelle Englot when it matters most.

After Sweeting was eliminated from playoff contention at curling's Masters on Thursday night, the Edmonton native turned around and played spoiler against Englot, who was forced to play catch up throughout a Friday morning matchup she would lose 8-4 that also kept the Regina resident out of Friday's quarter-finals.

Sweeting opened the Grand Slam of Curling event in Lloydminster, Sask., with losses to Casey Scheidegger, Kerri Einarson and reigning Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion Rachel Homan.

Englot also finished with a record of 1-3 with the Manitoba rink she joined last year for the Scotties event in St. Catharines, Ont., where she dropped a 8-6 decision in an extra end to Homan.

The seven-time Saskatchewan Scotties champion has fared even worse of late against Sweeting, who went 7-0 last month to successfully defend her Tour Challenge Tier 1 title, beating Englot 8-5 in the quarter-finals of the GSOC season opener in Regina. They met in the championship the year before, with Sweeting prevailing 8-4 in Cranbrook, B.C.

Last month, Sweeting downed Englot 7-4 in the preliminary round of the Players' Championship in Toronto.

On Friday, Sweeting took a 2-0 lead in the first end, only to watch Englot score one in each of the second and fourth to even matters.

Sweeting went up 4-2 in the fifth end but Englot answered in the sixth with a score of two. After going ahead 5-4 in the seventh, Sweeting scored three in the eighth and final end.

'Great experience'

At 53, Englot's career has spanned three decades, mostly in Saskatchewan. In September, she told Devin Heroux of CBC Sports she is excited each time she steps on the ice with third Kate Cameron, second Leslie Wilson and lead Raunora Westcott, who wanted someone with Englot's experience and track record last winter when skip Kristy McDonald stepped back from competitive curling

"It's been such a great experience," said Englot, adding she needed a strong 2016-17 season to prove to herself she could still compete at the highest level.

In other women's Draw 11 play Friday morning, Jacqueline Harrison (1-3) of Mississauga, Ont., finished her Masters experience on a positive note with a 7-2 victory over Sherry Middaugh (0-4) of Coldwater, Ont.

Not our week but finished with a W! Thanks to #lloydminster #GSOC for another great event! Up next: pre-trials in #summerside #PEI #curling — @TeamJHarrison

On the men's side, Peter de Cruz of Switzerland improved to 2-2 and avoided early elimination with a 6-2 win over Winnipeg's Pat Simmons, a two-time Brier champion who heads home after an 0-4 performance.

Pat Simmons gives up a steal in 7 & Peter de Cruz wins 6-2 to stay in the mix at the #MastersGSOC #curling pic.twitter.com/AqD7hBAmso — @grandslamcurl

"Our record in the Slam isn't that good for qualifying for the playoffs, so anytime we have a chance to qualify is good," said de Cruz, who will compete at the PyeongChang Olympics in February.

Frustrating week here in Lloyd. Played well, but didn't get any results. As always, great event put on by @grandslamcurl and organizers! — @TeamSimmons

The Grand Slam event continues through Sunday. CBC Sports will stream the women's quarter-finals on Saturday and the men's final on Sunday.