Team North America took a 6.5-5.5 lead over Team World at the Continental Cup of Curling after Reid Carruthers and Chelsea Carey posted wins in Friday's early draw in Las Vegas.
Winnipeg's Carruthers, who is enjoying a breakout season as a skip, scored three in the second end and cruised to a 7-4 win over two-time world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden.
Calgary's Carey, the defending Canadian women's champion, scored four in the decisive seventh end in a 7-3 win over Switzerland's Binia Feltscher.
Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa prevented a North American sweep of the draw with an 8-3 win over Jamie Sinclair of the United States.
There were still 48 points up for grabs at the tournament, which is patterned after golf's Ryder Cup. The first team to 30.5 points wins.
Two draws remained on Friday -- an afternoon mixed-doubles event followed by another round of team matches in the evening.
