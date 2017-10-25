CBC Sports will stream five curling national championships, included mixed and doubles curling, as part of a new five-year partnership with Curling Canada.
The new deal begins with coverage of the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swan River, Man., on Nov. 13. Coverage will be available on cbcsports.ca and on the CBC Sports app.
"CBC Sports recognizes the importance of bringing more attention to these disciplines and to the Canadian athletes competing in them at the country's highest level," Greg Stremlaw, executive director, CBC Sports and general manager, Olympics said in a press release. "Without this partnership, these national championships likely would not be available to Canadians."
"We're excited that these championship events will be getting more exposure than ever thanks to this exciting partnership," Curling Canada CEO Katherine Henderson said. "Fans across the country now have even more options to be able to watch their favourite sport
The full list of events included in the partnership are:
- Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.
- Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.
- Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship.
- Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships.
- U Sports/Curling Canada University Curling Championships and Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association/Curling Canada Championships.
