​Canada's first Olympic mixed doubles curling team will be decided in January and fans from coast to coast can see the winner declared on CBC Sports.

The first Canad Inns Canadian mixed doubles trials are scheduled for Jan. 2-7 at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie, Man., CBC Sports and Curling Canada announced Thursday.

CBC Sports will offer live-streaming coverage of every draw at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices beginning Jan. 3. In addition, broadcast coverage of the final two days of the event, including the playoffs and final, will be available on CBC TV.

"We're excited to see this new Olympic discipline get exposure like this on Canada's Olympic Network," said Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada.

CBC Sports, which recently announced its plans for the online streaming of five other Curling Canada championships, will be giving many fans their first exposure to mixed doubles curling, which was accepted as an Olympic medal sport by the International Olympic Committee in June 2015.

"The mixed doubles trials is a highlight of our new partnership with Curling Canada, and we are very much looking forward to sharing this exciting event with audiences across the country in 2018 and 2022," said Greg Stremlaw, Executive Director, CBC Sports and General Manager, Olympics.

"As Canada's Olympic Network, we share the stories of Canadian high-performance athletes on their journey to the Olympic Games and events like this add to our storytelling opportunities."

The trials will feature 18 teams, split into two pools of nine, with eight teams advancing to a modified double-knockout playoffs.

Here is the full list of teams that have been invited: