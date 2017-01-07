Brad Gushue defeated Saskatoon's Steve Laycock in their quarter-final match at the Grand Slam of Curling Canadian Open on Saturday in North Battleford, Sask.
Laycock shook hands after seven ends with Gushue leading 5-2.
In the other quarter-final matches, Sweden's Niklas Edin toppled Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton 7-1, John Morris of Vernon, B.C, also earned a 7-1 win over American John Shuster, and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont, defeated Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 7-3.
Gushue, of St. John's, will face Jacobs and Morris will square off against Edin in the semifinal draws at 9 p.m. ET.
