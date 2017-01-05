Casey Scheidegger upset Rachel Homan 10-4 in the early afternoon draw Thursday at the Canadian Open in North Battleford, Sask.
Scheidegger, from Lethbridge, Alta., pulled even with three points in the fourth end. She tacked on three more points in the fifth end for a lead she wouldn't relinquish.
Homan, a two-time national champion from Ottawa, has lost both games at the triple-knockout Grand Slam event. She will next face Russia's Anna Sidorova.
In men's play, Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., defeated Calgary's Kevin Koe 8-4 and John Morris of Vernon, B.C., dumped American Heath McCormick 9-3.
Edmonton's Charley Thomas edged Bruce Korte of Saskatoon 5-4 and Sweden's Niklas Edin topped American John Shuster 7-6 in an extra end.
Two more draws were scheduled for later Thursday at the Civic Centre. The playoffs begin Saturday and the finals are scheduled for Sunday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.