Brad Gushue defeated Sweden's Niklas Edin by a score of 8-3 (7) at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open in North Battleford, Sask., on Sunday.
Gushue's rink was able to capitalize on a crucial mistake by Edin in the second end to take a commanding lead that would hold up the rest of the way.
Edin was in front 1-0 when his outward draw veered left and pushed all of his rocks out of the house and paved the way for the St. John's native to play a hit for a four-point end.
Gushue, 36, tacked on three more in the sixth end to put the match out of reach and secure his second Canadian Open title and seventh Grand Slam victory overall.
