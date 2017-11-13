The mixed curling teams from the Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, Northern Ontario and Quebec are off to strong starts at the 2018 Canadian championship in Swan River, Man.

Northwest Terriories' Jamie Koe, Megan Koehler, Brad Chorostkowski and Kerry Galusha opened with a 7-4 victory in an early draw against Saskatchewan on Monday. They followed that up with a 6-5 triumph over Alberta to finish the day.

Northern Ontario's Tracy Auld, Dan Mick, Alissa Begin and Charlie Robert defeated Prince Edward Island 7-5 after opening with 12-1 drubbing of British Columbia on Sunday night.

Northern Ontario defeats P.E.I. in 2nd draw at Canadian Mixed Curling Championships1:13

Erica Cluff, Paul Nason, Leah Thompson and Charles Sullivan from New Brunswick had an 8-5 victory over Nova Scotia on Sunday and kept the momentum going Monday with a 5-4 win over Prince Edward Island.

Quebec's Veronique Bouchard, Thierry Fournier, Amelie Blais and Robert Desjardins breezed past Manitoba 6-2 on Sunday and wrapped up Monday with a 4-3 decision over Newfoundland and Labrador.