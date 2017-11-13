The mixed curling teams from the Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, Northern Ontario and Quebec are off to strong starts at the 2018 Canadian championship in Swan River, Man.
Northwest Terriories' Jamie Koe, Megan Koehler, Brad Chorostkowski and Kerry Galusha opened with a 7-4 victory in an early draw against Saskatchewan on Monday. They followed that up with a 6-5 triumph over Alberta to finish the day.
Northern Ontario's Tracy Auld, Dan Mick, Alissa Begin and Charlie Robert defeated Prince Edward Island 7-5 after opening with 12-1 drubbing of British Columbia on Sunday night.
Erica Cluff, Paul Nason, Leah Thompson and Charles Sullivan from New Brunswick had an 8-5 victory over Nova Scotia on Sunday and kept the momentum going Monday with a 5-4 win over Prince Edward Island.
Quebec's Veronique Bouchard, Thierry Fournier, Amelie Blais and Robert Desjardins breezed past Manitoba 6-2 on Sunday and wrapped up Monday with a 4-3 decision over Newfoundland and Labrador.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.