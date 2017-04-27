Canada's Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers lost their final round-robin game Thursday afternoon at the world mixed doubles curling championship in Lethbridge, Alta., falling to American siblings Becca and Matt Hamilton 8-6.

Canada finished third in its round-robin pool with a 5-2 record, behind the U.S. (7-0) and the Czech Republic's Zuzana Hajkova and Tomas Paul (6-1).

"We'll have to park that [loss to the U.S.], and just make sure we stay confident going into tomorrow," said Courtney. "It all comes down to execution in mixed doubles. There were a lot of heavy draws in that game, so if we can be at the top of the rings tomorrow, we'll be in a good spot."

Canada will be seeded 13th in the 16-team playoffs, and will take on fourth-seeded Gina Aitken and Bruce Mouat of Scotland on Friday morning. Scotland finished fourth at the 2016 world mixed doubles championship in Karlstad, Sweden.

Canada locked up a playoff berth at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Wednesday with a 7-6 victory over England in Lethbridge, Alta.

Playoff teams were seeded based on their final positions in the five round-robin pools, combined with their Draw Shot Challenge totals.