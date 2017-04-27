Canada's Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers lost their final round-robin game Thursday afternoon at the world mixed doubles curling championship in Lethbridge, Alta., falling to American siblings Becca and Matt Hamilton 8-6.
Canada finished third in its round-robin pool with a 5-2 record, behind the U.S. (7-0) and the Czech Republic's Zuzana Hajkova and Tomas Paul (6-1).
"We'll have to park that [loss to the U.S.], and just make sure we stay confident going into tomorrow," said Courtney. "It all comes down to execution in mixed doubles. There were a lot of heavy draws in that game, so if we can be at the top of the rings tomorrow, we'll be in a good spot."
Canada will be seeded 13th in the 16-team playoffs, and will take on fourth-seeded Gina Aitken and Bruce Mouat of Scotland on Friday morning. Scotland finished fourth at the 2016 world mixed doubles championship in Karlstad, Sweden.
Canada locked up a playoff berth at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Wednesday with a 7-6 victory over England in Lethbridge, Alta.
Playoff teams were seeded based on their final positions in the five round-robin pools, combined with their Draw Shot Challenge totals.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.