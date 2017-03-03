Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy dumped Nunavut's Jim Nix 17-4 on Friday morning to remain unbeaten in qualification play at the Tim Hortons Brier in St. John's.
Murphy improved to 2-0 with the win at Mile One Centre while Nix fell to 0-2.
Yukon's Craig Kochan defeated Prince Edward Island's Eddie MacKenzie 12-7 in the other early game. Both rinks have 1-1 records.
All four teams were scheduled to close out round-robin play Friday afternoon. The top two teams will advance to a play-in game Saturday afternoon for the last remaining berth in the main draw.
If a tiebreaker game is required, it will be played Saturday morning.
