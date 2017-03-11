Play at the Tim Hortons Brier was delayed Saturday afternoon due to a power failure at the Mile One Centre in St. John's.

The lights at arena went out after the third end of the Page playoff 3-4 game between Canada's Kevin Koe and Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs.

The arena went completely dark for a few seconds before back-up generators kicked in.

Live look inside Mile One Centre. Power knocked out by hurricane winds. This is something else. @CBCNL #cbccurl pic.twitter.com/HLAb1ctCZy — @Devin_Heroux

There was no immediate word on how long play might be delayed. A weather advisory had been issued earlier in the day due to a wind storm in St. John's.

