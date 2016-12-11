Hometown favourite Brad Jacobs picked up steals in the sixth and eighth ends to defeat Reid Carruthers 4-2 in the National Grand Slam of Curling men's final on Sunday in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Carruthers, looking for his second major victory in as many weeks after winning the Canada Cup, opened the scoring with one in the first end.
Jacobs tied it with one in the third end, but Carruthers' Winnipeg rink went back on top with one in the fourth.
Jacobs drew even with one in the fifth and then went ahead with a steal in the sixth.
After a blank seventh end, Carruthers came into the eighth and final end with the hammer. But another Jacobs steal gave his Sault Ste. Marie foursome the victory.
Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in the women's final 5-3.
