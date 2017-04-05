The numbers are in Brad Gushue's favour at the Ford World Men's Curling Championship.

He beat Jaap Van Dorp of the Netherlands 8-3 on Wednesday for his eighth straight win. Gushue has outscored his opponents 67-27 overall and games have been called early on six occasions.

Each early finish will help Gushue and his team stay fresh for the playoffs. The St. John's skip is still bothered by a hip/groin injury so any saved throws are welcomed.

"It's a huge positive," Gushue said. "The less I can be on it the better, to be honest. At this point I don't need more reps or more volume. I feel comfortable with the ice and I feel comfortable with how I'm throwing it.

"So if I can keep the fatigue down and be ready come the weekend, I think that's a positive."

Gushue can secure a spot in Friday's Page playoff 1-2 game with a victory over Japan's Yusuke Morozumi on Wednesday afternoon at the Northlands Coliseum.

Sweden's Niklas Edin improved to 7-1 with a 6-4 victory over Scotland's David Murdoch. Switzerland's Peter de Cruz, who did not play the morning draw, was in third place at 6-1.

Morozumi moved to 5-3 with a 12-4 rout of Russia's Alexey Stukalskiy. Italy's Joel Retornaz and John Shuster of the United States, both idle in the morning, were tied in fifth place at 4-3.

China's Rui Liu (4-4) kept his slim playoff hopes alive by edging Norway's Steffen Walstad 7-6 in an extra end.

The top four teams will make the playoffs. Two more draws were scheduled for later Wednesday.

Norway and Scotland fell to 3-5. Germany's Alexander Baumann was 2-5 while Russia and the Netherlands remained winless at 0-8.

Gushue opened with a three-point first end and added a steal of one in the third. Van Dorp was held to a single in the fourth and Gushue tacked on a deuce in the fifth end.

The Dutch side scored two points in the seventh but Gushue replied with a pair to wrap things up in eight ends.

At least six ends must be played per game at this competition. Teams can decide to shake hands early if the game has turned into a rout.

Gushue has posted two six-end wins and a pair of seven-end victories so far.

By only going the regular 10-end length on two occasions in round-robin play, he has saved 18 ends overall — essentially the equivalent of two games.

That's important for a team still feeling the effects of a long, tough grind at the Tim Hortons Brier.

"When we came in we weren't fully recovered," Gushue said. "So to have a few lighter games, it has certainly been a benefit."

The 1-2 game between the first two seeds is set for Friday night. The winner will advance to Sunday's gold-medal game.

The Page 3-4 game between the third and fourth seeds will be played Saturday afternoon. The winner advances to the evening semifinal and the loser will play for bronze Sunday against the semifinal loser.

Kevin Koe skipped Canada to a gold medal at last year's world championship in Basel, Switzerland. Gushue beat Koe in the Brier final last month in St. John's.