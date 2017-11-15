Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., improved to 2-0 at the National, beating Scotland's Bruce Mouat 7-6 in an extra end on Wednesday night.

Gushue is vying for his third straight Grand Slam of Curling championship of the season. He went undefeated while winning both the season-opening Tour Challenge in September and the Masters last month.

Gushue scored a point in the extra end after Mouat had tied it with a single in the eighth.

In other action Wednesday night, Calgary's Kevin Koe topped Winnipeg's William Lyburn 6-4, Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., downed Scotland's Greg Drummond 9-2 in five ends, and Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont., defeated John Morris of Vernon, B.C., 6-4.

Gushue, Koe, Chang-Min Kim of China and Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson sit atop the men's standings with 2-0 records.

On the women's side, Tracy Fleury of Sudbury, Ont., Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones and Edmonton's Val Sweeting are 2-0.