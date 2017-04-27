World champion Brad Gushue is off to a fine start at the Champions Cup curling competition.
Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., scored three in the final end to down Saskatoon's Steve Laycock 7-5 in Wednesday's evening draw.
He's 2-0 to open the tournament, alongside Winnipeg's Mike McEwen and American John Shuster through five draws.
McEwen beat Scotland's Tom Brewster (0-2) 9-1 while Shuster downed Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont., (0-2) 8-4 in the other evening draws.
Laycock (1-1) defeated Brewster in Wednesday's early draw.
On the women's side, Edmonton's Val Sweeting (1-1) cruised by Ottawa's Rachel Homan (1-1) with an 8-3 victory. Sweeting scored six in the fourth end to blow it open and the two skips shook hands after only five ends.
Also, Scotland's Eve Muirhead (1-1) scored a 9-4 win over Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont. (1-1) in six ends. Muirhead led 5-4 after five ends, but scored four in the sixth to finish the draw.
The playoffs at the Grand Slam event begin Saturday and the finals are scheduled for Sunday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.