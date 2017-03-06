Alberta's Brendan Bottcher has his first victory at the Tim Hortons Brier.
He defeated New Brunswick's Mike Kennedy 7-2 on Monday afternoon at Mile One Centre.
- 'Give 'er and get 'er done': Brier icemaker won't let a broken ankle stop him
- Meet the Calgary curling superfans who dress to impress at the Brier
Like Kennedy, Bottcher and his Edmonton-based teammates are 1-3 after six draws of round-robin play.
Manitoba's Mike McEwen and Canada's Kevin Koe are the only unbeaten rinks at 3-0.
Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs defeated Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 9-5, Quebec's Jean-Michel Menard beat Saskatchewan's Adam Casey 8-3 and B.C.'s John Morris edged Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy 4-3.
Round-robin play continues through Friday morning. The medal games are scheduled for Sunday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.