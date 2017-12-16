Alex Harvey narrowly missed the podium in the 15-kilometre race at the fourth stage of the World Cup season in Toblach, Italy, on Saturday.

The Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., native, who was in second after eight kilometres, ended up finishing fourth with a time of 30 minutes, 12.8 seconds and ended his day just 2.5 seconds out of a medal spot.

Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway won the race in 29:58.8, while France's Maurice Manificat clocked in at 30:09.4 for second place.

Harvey was also fourth as part of a close finish in a 15km race at the World Cup stop in Ruka, Finland, in November.