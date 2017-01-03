Sergey Ustiugov produced a big finish to win the 20-kilometer skiathlon and his third stage of three in the Tour de Ski on Tuesday in Oberstdorf, Germany.
The 24-year-old Russian, who already won the opening two stages, overtook former tour winner Martin Johnsrud Sundby in a final sprint to win the 10K classical-style and 10K freestyle cross-country race in 48 minutes, 40.4 seconds, leaving the Norwegian trailing by 0.6 seconds.
Dario Cologna of Switzerland was third, a further 1 second behind.
Alex Harvey of St-Ferreol-les-neiges, Quebec finished fourth, missing the podium by less than two seconds, while Devon Kershaw of Sudbury, Ont. finished 10th overall.
Ustiugov increased his tour lead, but Sundby still leads the overall World Cup standings.
Earlier, Stina Nilsson of Sweden edged Jessica Diggins by two tenths of a second in the women's 10-kilometer skiathlon.
Nilsson, the world championship silver medalist, finished strongly to win the 5-kilometer classic and 5-kilometer freestyle race in 27:23.8, just ahead of Diggins. World Cup leader Heidi Weng was third.
Weng was 1.5 seconds behind Diggins but ahead of Norwegian teammate Maiken Caspersen Falla and American rival Sadie Bjornsen, who beat Nicole Fessel of Germany in a photo finish.
After three stages, Nilsson leads the Tour de Ski by 4.0 seconds over Weng, who stretched her lead in the overall standings to 786 points after 12 events. Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, another Norwegian, is second with 723 points.
