Alex Harvey jumps into 4th place at Tour de Ski

Alex Harvey bounced back after what he called a "bad day" on Sunday, climbing from ninth to fourth in the overall standings on Monday after the third stage of the Tour de Ski in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

The St-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., finished fourth in the 15-kilometre skate-ski pursuit race cross-country race, just shy of a spot on the podium.

Haywood Update: <a href="https://twitter.com/alex_harvey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alex_harvey</a> falls just short of 3rd, after starting 9th in Tour de Ski pursuit, Stage 3. <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RC_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RC_Sports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TVASports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TVASports</a> <a href="https://t.co/z2KJgPNXnS">pic.twitter.com/z2KJgPNXnS</a> —@cccski

Swiss skier Dario Cologna overtook Russia's Sergey Ustiugov for top spot in the overall standings. Cologna started Monday's event 1.6 seconds behind previous leader Ustiugov, and was 17.2 seconds ahead of the Russian at the finish almost 35 minutes later. With a time bonus, Switzerland's Cologna leads Ustiugov by 22.6 overall.

Alexander Bolshunov of Russia finished third and trails Cologna by 55.5 seconds going into Wednesday's fourth stage in Oberstdorf, Germany. Harvey is 61.8 seconds back of the overall leader.

Haywood UPDATE: @alex_harveymoves to 4th in the Tour de Ski standings, 5 seconds from 3rd with 4 races to go. <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RC_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RC_Sports</a> <a href="https://t.co/M1nWTCE545">pic.twitter.com/M1nWTCE545</a> —@cccski

In the women's event, Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg retained her overall lead with a 27.8-second victory over fellow Norwegian Heidi Weng in the 10km pursuit, and earned an extra 5-second time bonus.

Third-place Jessica Diggins of the United States now trails Oestberg by 1 minute, 26.9 seconds.

The 12th annual Tour de Ski consists of seven races over nine days in three countries. The featured event on the Nordic calendar — outside of the Olympics and World Championships — tests some of the most physically and mentally fit athletes in the world to determine the king and queen of cross-country skiing when they cross the finish line of the Tour, ending with a 425-metre climb to the top of Alpe Cermis in Val di Fiemme, Italy on Jan. 7.