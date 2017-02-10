Norwegian anti-doping authorities have banned cross-country skier Therese Johaug for 13 months.
The ban was backdated to Oct. 18, 2016, meaning Johaug will be back in time for next season's World Cup races, which are likely to start at the end of November.
Johaug admitted to using a lotion that contained a banned substance to treat sunburn on her lips in August during high-altitude training in Italy.
Johaug won gold in the 4x5-kilometre relay at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and earned a bronze and silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Games. She has also won seven world championship and two overall World Cup titles.
