A Russian gold medalist at the 2014 Sochi Olympics has been disqualified using evidence from an investigation into a state-backed doping conspiracy.
The International Olympic Committee says cross-country skier Alexander Legkov, who won an individual gold medal and relay silver, has been disqualified from all his events in Sochi.
A second Russian cross-country skier who did not win a medal, Evgeniy Belov, has also been disqualified.
The IOC says both have been banned from attending any future Olympics.
They are the first Sochi Olympic cases to be judged without positive doping samples, but instead on evidence initially gathered by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren.
McLaren said there was a state-backed doping program in Sochi and that tainted urine samples were swapped for clean ones at the lab.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.