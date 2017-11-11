A Russian cross-country skier who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics has denied he's an informer for the World Anti-Doping Agency after two teammates who finished ahead of him were banned.
- KHL could pull out of Olympics over Russian doping cases
- Anti-doping group wants Winter Games ban of Russian leaders
- Canadian athletes still angry about Russian doping
Ilya Chernousov finished third in the 50-kilometre race at the Sochi Olympics behind fellow Russians Alexander Legkov and Maxim Vylegzhanin.
Both were stripped of their medals and banned this month over allegations they were part of a Russian doping scheme and cover-up, with evidence their drug-test samples were tampered with. Chernousov's was in line for a possible upgrade to gold.
That prompted Russia ski team coach Yuri Borodavko to suggest Chernousov may be "one of those anonymous informers," in comments to news website Gazeta.ru on Thursday.
"The only way he can be calm is if he's also in on this conspiracy, betraying his teammates and comrades," Borodavko alleged. "Now he's looking on, giggling and desiring that medal."
Chernousov dismissed the claim.
"This is a bluff," he said in a statement on the website of the Siberian center where he trains. "I'm in training camp with the team and we have a full schedule of training. I'd like to focus completely on my work."
The training centre head Viktor Zakharov said the accusation was "a powerful psychological blow."
Athletes and officials who have given evidence of doping in Russia have typically found themselves frozen out by former friends, with several leaving Russia because they feel under threat. The head of Russia's cross-country ski federation, Yelena Valbe, told the R-Sport agency on Friday that, "For me any informer is a traitor to the motherland."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.