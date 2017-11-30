Six Russian cross-country skiers found guilty in the Sochi Olympic doping investigation have been barred from World Cup races.
The International Ski Federation says it is "distraught over the magnitude of the systematic conspiracy."
The ski body imposed provisional bans Thursday on Alexander Legkov, Maxim Vylegzhanin, Evgeny Belov, Alexei Petukhov, Yulia Ivanova and Evgenia Shapovalova.
All six were eligible for the opening World Cup meeting in Finland last weekend as FIS awaited more paperwork from the International Olympic Committee. The IOC disqualified all six from the 2014 Games in November and imposed lifetime Olympic bans.
FIS says its doping panel will soon hold full hearings in each case.
Legkov won a gold and silver medal in Sochi, and Vylegzhanin won three silvers.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.