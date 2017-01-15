Quebec City's historic Plains of Abraham will host the cross-country skiing World Cup final March 17-19.
Event organizers Gestev along with Cross-Country Canada and the Quebec Winter Events Corporation announced the event on Sunday.
"We're excited to announce this great news for Canadian athletes and the people of Quebec City, and it's all taking place thanks to teamwork and dialogue between numerous stakeholders," said Patrice Drouin, president of Gestev, in a statement.
"An event like this reiterates our support for cross-country skiing and these remarkable athletes as well as strengthening existing ties between the FIS, the City of Quebec, the National Battlefields Commission and many more public and private event partners."
Tyumen, Russia, was the original host city but it had to give up its rights to hold the event after six Russian cross-country skiers were suspended for doping violations.
