Norway won the women's 4x5-kilometre cross-country relay Thursday at the Nordic ski world championships in Lahti, Finland.
The Norwegians were tied with Finland at the halfway point, but Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen opened up a lead of 56 seconds on the third leg. Sweden took silver, with Finland third.
If a Norwegian wins gold in Saturday's 30-kilometre freestyle race, it would make the country the first to win all women's cross-country events at a single Nordic world championships since Russia did it 20 years ago. However, there were only five women's events to win then, rather than the current six.
"It is possible, so we can go for a spot in the history books," Norway coach Vidar Lofshus told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
The relay also marked a record 17th career world championship gold for Norwegian veteran Marit Bjoergen, who raced the final leg.
Bjoergen now has three gold medals at this year's championships, along with Norwegian teammate Maiken Caspersen Falla and a Nordic combined skier from Germany, Johannes Rydzek.
