Marit Bjoergen won world championship gold in the 30-kilometer classical race Saturday as Norway completed a sweep of women's cross-country ski titles at the world championships.
The Norwegians made an emphatic statement ahead of next year's Winter Olympics, taking the top four places with strong team tactics on the final sprint of the 30K.
Bjoergen took her record 18th career gold medal — and fourth of the championships — by 1.9 seconds from Heidi Weng, who needed a photo finish to beat Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen into third place.
Jessica Diggins of the United States was the top non-Norwegian in fifth, a place behind Ragnhild Haga. No country had won all women's cross-country gold medals at a single world championships since Russia in 1997, when there were only five on offer, rather than the current six.
