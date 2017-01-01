Canada's Alex Harvey moved into third place in the overall standings of the Tour de Ski after an eighth place finish in the second stage on Sunday in Val Mustair Switzerland.

The Saint Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., resident clocked a time of 24 minutes 57 seconds in the 10-kilometre mass start classic-ski race.

"It was a good day. I'm happy with the result and the way I skied," said Harvey. "The skis were good and I made up some spots on the down hills today."

Starting in fifth spot on the front line of the mass start race, Harvey kept pace with the leaders as the pack of 78 Nordic skiers jockeyed for position while skiing a narrow 2.5km loop four times.

"The course was pretty dangerous. The snow was super fast with sharp corners," Harvey said. "The first goal was to stay near the front and out of trouble. The second goal was to stay with the leaders. I accomplished both of those today so it was a great first two days."

Russia's Sergey Ustiugov finished on top of the pack for the second straight day with a winning time of 24:50.0. Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby finished nearly two seconds back at 24:51.9. Didrik Toenseth, also of Norway, posted a third-place time of 24:52.3.

Three-time Olympian Devon Kershaw of Sudbury, Ont., finished 27th, Graeme Killick, of Fort McMurray, Alta., was 33rd place and Toronto's Len Valjas was 38th.

Athletes will get their first of two rest days on Monday as the Tour travels to Oberstdorf, Germany for the next two stages .

Modeled after the Tour de France in cycling, the 11th annual Tour de Ski wraps up in Val di Fiemme, Italy on Jan. 8.