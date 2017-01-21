Norwegian veteran Marit Bjoergen won the women's 10-kilometre freestyle race at the cross-country skiing World Cup on Saturday.
The 36-year-old took the win in 23 minutes, 46.3 seconds to underline her dominance of the 10k freestyle event. She has now won seven of the last 15 such races in the World Cup.
It was the first World Cup race ever held in Ulricehamn, meaning Bjoergen has now won in a record 37 different host cities over the course of her long career.
Finland's Krista Parmakoski was second, 10.7 seconds off Bjoergen's time, while Sweden's Charlotte Kalla took third, 24.9 seconds off the lead.
Norway's Heidi Weng, who was sixth in Saturday's race, leads the overall standings by 279 points over Parmakoski.
