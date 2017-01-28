Sweden's Stina Nilsson and Federico Pellegrino of Italy won the women's and men's 1.4-kilometre sprint events in the cross-country skiing World Cup on Saturday in Falun, Sweden.

Pellegrino took his first season victory in two minutes, 45.77 seconds, beating two Norwegians — Emil Iversen was 0.06 behind and Sindre Bjoernestad Skar a further 0.41 back.

Len Valjas was the top Canadian, finishing a season-best 10th, while Alex Harvey placed 46th.

"I definitely felt like I had a little more. I was able to close in the finish, but I just lost a little too much contact with the pack," Valjas said in a press release. "I thought I could bring it back on the second hill, but I just stayed a little too far back. I needed to work on my tactics a bit better."

Nilsson won in 3:24, beating Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway by one-hundredth of a second in a photo finish.

Norwegian Heidi Weng was third, 1.88 seconds behind Nilsson, and continues to lead the overall women's World Cup standings. Cendrine Browne, the lone Canadian woman in the field, finished 46th.

Nilsson has been on good form — six of her nine career World Cup wins have come this season — but had never before won a race in her home country.