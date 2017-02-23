Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla won the women's freestyle cross-country sprint at the world Nordic ski championships Thursday and two U.S. skiers made the podium.

Falla sped from the rest in the middle part of the course to beat Jessica Diggins by 1.66 seconds and Kikkan Randall by 3.76 seconds in Lahti, Finland.

"The conditions, they are soft but that's the way I like it. My tactics and everything just worked out today," Falla said. "Oh, this is just so big."

Several of the pre-race favourites failed to reach the final, with 15-time world champion Marit Bjoergen eliminated in the quarter-finals, and World Cup standings leader Heidi Weng narrowly missing out in the semifinals.

Swedish sprint specialist Stina Nilsson was looking for her first career world gold until she slipped on the final bend of her semifinal, bringing down Russia's Nataliya Matveyeva.

On the men's side, Italian skier Federico Pellegrino became the first man from outside Scandinavia to win a Nordic championship in freestyle cross-country sprint.

Pellegrino won by 0.15 seconds from Sergei Ustyugov of Russia, sparked raucous celebrations with his Italian team colleagues.

The 20-year-old Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway was in contention to become the youngest ever men's cross-country world champion but had to settle for third, 0.44 seconds behind Pellegrino.