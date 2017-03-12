Norwegian veteran Marit Bjoergen swept aside her rivals to win by over two minutes in the 30-kilometre race at the women's cross-country World Cup in Oslo, Norway on Sunday.
Bjoergen attacked early and built a lead of more than a minute by the halfway point, on the way to a record 107th career World Cup win.
Finland's Krista Parmakoski was two minutes and five seconds behind for second place, with fellow Finn Kerttu Niskanen behind her for third.
Overall World Cup standings leader Heidi Weng was fourth, meaning her battle with Parmakoski for the title continues to next week's World Cup final in Quebec City.
