Alex Harvey wrapped up his weekend at the cross-country skiing World Cup in Ruka, Finland, with a fourth place finish in the 15-kilometre pursuit free race on Sunday.

The Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., native ended up just 1.6 seconds behind winner Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway, who posted a time of 36 minutes, 23.2 seconds.

Norwegian Martin Johnsrud Sundby followed his teammate with a time of 36:23.6, while Alexander Bolshunov of Russia pushed through for third in 36:24.2. That left Harvey just .6 seconds off the bronze position with a time of 36:24.8.

Devon Kershaw of Sudbury, Ont., finished 29th as the only other Canadian to crack the top 30.

Harvey was 13th in the 10km classic on Saturday and began the season by finishing 21st in the sprint race on Friday.