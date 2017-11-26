Alex Harvey wrapped up his weekend at the cross-country skiing World Cup in Ruka, Finland, with a fourth place finish in the 15-kilometre pursuit free race on Sunday.
The Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., native ended up just 1.6 seconds behind winner Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway, who posted a time of 36 minutes, 23.2 seconds.
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo 👑🇳🇴 rules in @RukaNordic. Watch him wrap up the 3-day tour.#FIScrosscountry #RukaNordic @SkiNorge pic.twitter.com/QJSCjFhwJf—
@FISCrossCountry
Norwegian Martin Johnsrud Sundby followed his teammate with a time of 36:23.6, while Alexander Bolshunov of Russia pushed through for third in 36:24.2. That left Harvey just .6 seconds off the bronze position with a time of 36:24.8.
Devon Kershaw of Sudbury, Ont., finished 29th as the only other Canadian to crack the top 30.
Harvey was 13th in the 10km classic on Saturday and began the season by finishing 21st in the sprint race on Friday.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.