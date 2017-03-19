Canada's Alex Harvey earned silver in a photo finish with Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo in the 15-kilometre pursuit race on Sunday to close out the cross-country World Cup finals in Quebec City.

Harvey, of Saint Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., and Klaebo both crossed the line in 32 minutes 44.5 seconds. Niklaus Dyrhaug, also from Norway, posted a time of 32:44.6 and was a mere 0.1 seconds behind to make for a thrilling finish to the race.

Canada's Devon Kershaw finished 26th with a time of 35:05.9.

Harvey won the 1.5 km sprint event on Friday and was fourth in the 15 km event on Saturday.

Norway shares the spotlight

Marit Bjoergen edged Norwegian teammate Heidi Weng in the final sprint to win the women's pursuit race Sunday at the cross-country skiing World Cup finals.

Stina Nilsson of Sweden was third.

Bjoergen and Weng started with a 29 second led and worked together to stay well in front of the chasing pack throw out the 10-kilometre race.

After the race, Weng was handed the crystal globe as overall women's World Cup champion.

Krista Parmakoski of Finland finished second in overall standings and Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg of Norway was third.

Anamarija Lampic of Slovenia won the trophy as top under-23 skier.

Emily Nishikawa was the top Canadian in 38th place.