Marit Bjoergen edged Norwegian teammate Heidi Weng on the final stretch to win the women's 10 kilometre event Saturday at the cross country World Cup finals in Quebec City.

Bjoergen, unbeaten in the event this season, posted a time of 24 minutes, 23.6 seconds and won by 0.6 seconds over Weng, while Krista Parmakoski of Finland was third.

Emily Nishikawa, who appreciated the chance to compete on home soil, was the top Canadian, finishing in the 37th spot with a time of 26:15.3.

"It's just amazing. It's a really special atmosphere here. To be racing world cups in your home country...every day is a good day," Nishikawa told CBC Sports after the race.

The 27-year-old is pleased with the progress that the Canadian women's team is making and sees a bright future for the sport.

"This is a really good step, overall the program has taken a big step this year," Nishikawa said.

"The past couple years, I was the only female on the World Cup. It was kind of lonely at times, but its really nice to have this group of women that are growing together and improving and helping each other get better. So that's really really exciting."