Russia won the men's cross-country skiing team sprint at the world championships on Sunday in Lahti, Finland, after a dramatic last-lap crash wrecked the chances of the two leading teams.

Norway's Emil Iversen was fighting for the lead with Finland's Iivo Niskanen but they collided as the Finn moved to overtake on the inside of the final bend.

Sergei Ustiugov took the win for Russia, overtaking Italian Federico Pellegrino on the final stretch to win by 2.2 seconds with a time of seventeen minutes, 40.69 seconds. Niskanen recovered to take third, 6.5 seconds further back.

The Canadian team of Alex Harvey and Lenny Valjas finished sixth and posted a time of 18:07.71.

Valjas fought through a back injury suffered two weeks ago, but Harvey didn't doubt his teammate's abilities.

"I still had a lot of confidence in Len today. We saw it in the semifinals," said Harvey.

"I knew if I put him in the right situation, we had a legitimate shot. We still were looking for the podium, but we can't have it every time."

It was the second win in two days for Ustiugov, who also won Saturday's skiathlon, and his third medal of the championships. The team sprint is a 6x1.3-kilometer relay, with each country's skiers alternating to race three legs each.

Ustyugov's teammate for Sunday's race, Nikita Kryukov, said the win was "revenge for Sochi," a reference to the 2014 Olympics, when Finland beat Russia to gold in the men's team sprint in front of a Russian home crowd.

Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla and Heidi Weng won the women's team sprint by 5.6 seconds for Norway's third win from three women's cross-country events at the championships. Russia's Yulia Belorukova and Natalia Matveeva were second.

Jessica Diggins of the United States lunged at the line to beat Sweden to third place by a fifth of a second.

Diggins and partner Sadie Bjornsen were 12.8 seconds behind Russia.

Bjornsen fell after completing the second exchange and was struck in the face by Belorukova's ski, but was able to continue.

Also Sunday, Germany cruised to victory in the men's team Nordic combined normal hill event. The Germans dominated the ski jumping to take a 44-second advantage into the 4x5-kilometer cross-country ski stage, and preserved that margin to win by 41.7 seconds from Norway.

Austria won a close battle with Japan to take third, 22 seconds behind the Norwegians. It was Germany's second gold medal in Nordic combined at the world championships after Johannes Rydzeck led a 1-2-3 finish in the men's individual normal hill event Friday.