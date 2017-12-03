Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo continued his explosive start to the cross-country World Cup on Sunday with his fifth win in a row.

The 22-year-old Norwegian stayed unbeaten this season with a victory in Sunday's 30-kilometre skiathlon in Lillehammer, Norway, the longest race of the season yet.

Klaebo, who clocked in at one hour, 16 minutes, 47.1 seconds, caught and passed his Norwegian teammate Martin Johnsrud Sundby on the final sprint to win by 1.3 seconds, while Hans Christer Holund completed Norway's podium sweep in third, five seconds behind Sundby.

Alex Harvey of St-Ferreol-les-neiges, Que., was the top Canadian in the field and finished sixth with a time of 1:17:00.2.

The win leaves Klaebo with a 198-point standings lead over Sundby.

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla (42:24.7) stayed on top of the women's standings, winning a 15km skiathlon by 20 seconds over Norwegian Heidi Weng. Another Norwegian skier, Ragnhild Haga, was 24 seconds further back in third.

Cendrine Browne was the top Canadian, finishing 45th in 47:02.0