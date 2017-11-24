Reigning overall World Cup men's sprint champion Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won the sprint race in dominant style at the season opener in Ruka, Finland, on Friday.

The Norwegian built up a big lead and was able to ease off well before the finish line as he won by 1.35 seconds ahead of fellow countryman Paal Golberg.

Third place went to Calle Halfvarrson of Sweden, 2.68 seconds further back.

Alex Harvey, of Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., was 21st.

On the women's side, Sweden's Stina Nilsson won the classical event, 0.24 seconds in front of Sadie Bjornsen of the United States, followed by Yulia Belorukova of Russia at 0.91 seconds off the pace.

Nilsson continued her strong form after winning the last three World Cup sprints last season. "I had a really good feeling," she said.

Dahria Beatty, of Whitehorse, Yukon, placed 64th.

Russian bans don't apply to World Cup events

Russia entered three men's and women's skiers who have been banned by the International Olympic Committee for their part in a Russian doping scheme at the 2014 Olympics.

The IOC bans doesn't stop skiers from racing in non-Olympic events, and the International Ski Federation has opted not to impose its own suspensions until the IOC hands over more details of the evidence behind its rulings.

Of the three Russians serving IOC bans, Evgenia Shapovalova reached the women's semifinals but missed a place in the final by 0.38 seconds.

In the men's event, Maxim Vylegzhanin and Evgeny Belov didn't get past the qualifying round.

Belorukova hasn't faced any IOC sanctions.