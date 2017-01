Canadians Alex Harvey and Len Valjas raced to victory in the men's cross-country team sprint event in Toblach, Italy on Sunday.

The Canadian pair finished the course in 16 minutes, 2.11 seconds, just 0.53 seconds ahead of Sweden, and 0.65 seconds in front of Italy.

Haywood Update: @alex_harvey & @LennyValjas World Cup sprint gold in Toblach @TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/9vFUXSlesX — @cccski

A day earlier, Harvey and Valjas each registered top-20 finishes in the 1.3-kilometre skate-sprint race.