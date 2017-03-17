Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey ended his World Cup season in fine form with a gold medal on home soil in Quebec City on Friday.

Fresh off a win in the 50-kilometre world championship cross-country ski race two weeks ago, the 28-year-old Harvey sent the home crowd happy with a victory just down the road from his hometown of Saint Ferreol les Neiges, Que.

"I was just floating today. That is always the plan, but it doesn't always work out. It just felt easy today," Harvey said. "It takes a lot to line up a good result. The equipment was great. The body and tactics were good and you need some luck. It all came together today."

It was the 23rd World Cup medal for Harvey and his seventh career victory.

Alex Harvey reacts to his "once in a lifetime" win at home in Quebec City0:31

"The world championships is a bigger event, but to win at home like this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Harvey. "I came close last year, but I'm just so happy I was able to do it today. You always need a little bit of luck in sprint racing and I was lucky today. The hometown crowd was awesome. It was amazing today."

After qualifying in fourth for the round of 30 head-to-head heats, Harvey led from start to finish in his quarter-final round.

Harvey started out aggressive in his semifinal race moving to the front of the pack. He remained in second place until the finishing stretch where he put the pedal down to win his heat once again.

"It is the same tactic for pretty much every race, but the question is whether you can do it or not. I was feeling great so the goal was to push the pace to have a fast time," Harvey said.

Harvey's final heat was no different.

A hard-fought battle between the Canadian and Norway's Finn Haagen Krogh saw Harvey prevail in a sprint to the finish.

"I was in the same position last year where I was able to slingshot wide around the final corner," Harvey said. "This time around I waited and waited for Finn to choose his lane, and then I cut inside. I had last year in my mind, and just made sure it wasn't going to slip through my fingers two years in a row."

Richard Jouve, of France, skied to the bronze medal.

Storybook season

It was a storybook season for the three-time Olympian, who sits third in the overall World Cup standings with just two races to go.

Harvey's highlights include a bronze medal in the 15-kilometre skate-ski race at the prestigious Tour de Ski in Oberstdorf, Germany and becoming the first Canadian to win in back-to-back weekends on the World Cup circuit.

Harvey made history again when he and his three teammates became the first Canadians ever to win a World Cup medal in a 4x7.5-kilometre relay finishing in third place.

Strong day for Canucks

Five Canadian men qualified for the round of 30 in the six-man heats.

Qualifying in 28th spot for the second consecutive year, Cockney of Canmore, Alta., blew down the final stretch during his quarter-final heat to book his ticket to the semifinals. The 27-year-old matched his 10th-place finish from last year.

Other Canadians to qualify for the heats, but did not advance past the first round included:

Toronto's Len Valjas in 19th

Julien Lock, of Nelson, B.C., in 20th

Bob Thompson, of Thunder Bay, Ont., placing 30th

No Canadian women secured a spot in the heats.

Sweden's Stina Nilsson won the women's sprint race. Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla was second, while Sweden's Hanna Falk skied to the bronze medal.