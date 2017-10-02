With the PyeongChang Olympics just more than four months away, CBC Sports on Monday announced its plans for round-the-clock coverage led by veteran Olympic broadcaster Scott Russell.

From Feb. 9-25, Russell and co-hosts Andi Petrillo, Alexandre Despatie, Craig McMorris and Kelly VanderBeek will lead the live English-language broadcast, which can be seen both on television and streaming live online and on mobile.

Russell, who will be covering his 14th Olympics, will take the reins of Olympic Games Primetime. This nightly broadcast (7 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET/4 p.m. – 11 p.m. PT) will be the show of record for Canadians' performances, weaving the day's best medal moments into the morning's unfolding events.

The action continues on Olympic Games Morning (6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET / 3 a.m.– 9 a.m. PT) where Petrillo, now on her third Olympics, and co-host Despatie, a two-time Olympic silver medallist in diving, will bring viewers up to date on what happened overnight, and setting up that day's competition.

Olympic Games Overnight (2 a.m. – 6 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. PT) presents live coverage for night owls and early risers who want to watch every second of the Games. McMorris, a former member of Canada's snowboard team, and VanderBeek, an Olympian and alpine World Cup medallist, will broadcast the show live from the heart of the action in nearby Bokwang Snow Park, where freestyle skiing and snowboard events will take place.

The Olympic Winter Games will take place in Korean Standard Time, 14 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.

More details of CBC's English-language broadcast and programming plans will be released closer to the start of the Games.