Canada's Olympic and Paralympic uniforms for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang South Korea, complete with colour blocks of red and white, plus black, were unveiled at Toronto's Eaton Centre on Tuesday morning.

Hudson's Bay Company revealed the Team Canada uniforms athletes will wear at the opening and closing ceremonies in South Korea.

The opening ceremony parka falls to the mid-thigh and features "Canada" emblazoned across the chest in bold white lettering. On the back is a large white Maple Leaf. Athletes will march in the closing ceremonies at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in red and black softshell jackets.

Note those Canada leggings on Olympic gold medalist @bigairmar 🇨🇦 #WornProudly #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/vaQa1L9mhf — @jackydoorey

"Being in all this Canadian gear really brings the team together," Canadian ski cross racer Marielle Thompson told CBC Sports. "To see many different sports today and seeing everyone in the uniforms … it's a really nice feeling to be part of the team."

The Team Canada collection also includes buffalo check shirts, tuques and ball caps.

"I haven't had a chance to wear the true winter clothes," Thompson added, "but the guys who are wearing them said they're really warm.

"[The jackets] look really great, super practical and stylish at the same time. Really authentic. I can see use wearing that in day-to-day life so hopefully that represents Canada well into the [opening and closing] ceremonies."

HBC has outfitted Canada's winter athletes for the Olympics since 2006, as well as at various occasions throughout the history of the Winter Games dating back to 1936.

Outfits for Canadians who reach the medal podium in Pyeongchang feature a puffy red coat.

Snowboarder @dujohnleslie & cross country skier @brianmckeever in what athletes will wear on the podium #PyeongChang2018 #WornProudly pic.twitter.com/E3xNXM3aB3 — @jackydoorey

Pyeongchang features the ninth edition of the red mittens have become symbols of Canadian Olympic pride, said HBC president Alison Coville.

"It doesn't matter where I am, whether I'm out west or I'm in Ottawa, or in our own streets of Toronto, I still get a little warm and fuzzy when I see how many people are out there on the streets wearing those mittens," she said.

Mitten sales have contributed more than $30 million to the Canadian Olympic Foundation. The money raised helps provide access to coaching, equipment, sport medicine, nutrition and other high-performance resources. Mittens retail for $15, with $3.90 going to the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

The Winter Games open Feb. 9 in Hoenggye Olympic Park, while the Paralympics begin March 9.